Commanders Rookie Sensation Jayden Daniels Goes To Locker Room With Injury

If there was one sentence that Washington Commanders fans did not want to hear this season, it was this: "Jayden Daniels is hurt and headed to the locker room."

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

On the first offensive play of the game, Daniels went down hard after a huge 47-yard run and appeared to be in considerable pain after that.

He stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive, but kept wincing in pain and holding his hand near his stomach. The Commanders ultimately settled for a field goal.

Trainers worked on Daniels on the sideline, but after throwing some passes on the side, staff took Daniels to the locker room, presumably for X-rays on his ribs.

Daniels slammed his helmet down in frustration before being led off the field. He walked under his own power.

If there was one thing that could stop Daniels' and the Commanders magical season in its tracks, it would be an injury to their star rookie.

Daniels entered Week 7 as the odds-on favorite to win the league's Rookie of the Year Award, which is no surprise.

If there is some good news here, it's that Daniels was able to play after suffering the injury and fought to not have to go to the locker room.

Plus, the Commanders started the game with a pick-6 and raced out to a 20-0 lead over the lowly Carolina Panthers.

Even if the team determines that Daniels is OK, it would make sense not to rush him back onto the field against Carolina because it probably won't need him to win the game.

But if Daniels is forced to miss time, it couldn't come at a worse moment for NFL fans.

The Commanders play the Chicago Bears next Sunday in what is a highly-anticipated matchup between the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (Caleb Williams) and the #2 overall pick (Daniels).

Of course, Daniels' health is more important than one regular season game, but here's hoping he's not injured too severely.

UPDATE: Daniels did not return for the second half and the Commanders ruled him OUT with a left rib injury.

However, he did come out onto the sideline in street clothes and waved to fans with a big smile on his face. He appears to be OK, but the team clearly doesn't want to risk anything with the game against Carolina well in hand.

In addition, Daniels' mother posted on social media, "He's fine."