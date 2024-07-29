Washington Alum Brock Huard: Kalen DeBoer Has The 'Poise' To Succeed At Alabama

Former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer has big shoes to fill at his new school, Alabama. DeBoer replaces the legendary Nick Saban, one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

Washington alumnus and college football analyst Brock Huard joined Hot Mic on OutKick and explained why he thinks DeBoer has the right personality to succeed in Tuscaloosa.

"You're not going to find a more poised coach on the sideline than Kalen DeBoer," Huard told Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on Monday. "The last few years watching him at Washington, I just marveled."

Huard then compared DeBoer's demeanor to another excellent football coach: Tony Dungy. Huard spent one year in Indianapolis playing for Dungy as Peyton Manning's backup in 2003.

"I used to marvel when I played for Tony Dungy… he was kind of ‘Steady Eddy,' and that was just kind of his personality," Huard said.

"DeBoer's got a little more juice, personality-wise, you know? But, as far as game day poise and composure, I just never see him losing it."

The one difficulty that Huard sees DeBoer facing is losing both his offensive and defensive coordinators.

Ryan Grubb, Washington's offensive coordinator last season, was expected to join DeBoer in Tuscaloosa, but the Seattle Seahawks hired him instead, and he couldn't pass up an NFL opportunity.

So, DeBoer hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator. Both served on his staff in Washington, but not in these elevated roles.

DeBoer hired former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator.

"This will be a little different because he loses Ryan Grubb; that was a big loss," Huard said. "I think [Sheridan and Shephard are] going to feel that pressure, maybe even more than DeBoer."

Hot Mic airs on OutKick.com every Monday-Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.