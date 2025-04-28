Warriors, Rockets Get Real Physical, And Draymond Green Is Still Up To No Good

Players came ready to brawl in the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets playoff series. 

Monday's Game 4 at Chase Center got real physical, involving stars like Steph Curry, Jalen Green, and, certainly, Draymond Green. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Tari Eason #17 and Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The bad blood between the Rockets and Warriors, with enforcers Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green always ready to stir the pot, cranked the intensity.

Down 2-1 in the series, Houston has their backs against a wall, and Green is relishing poking the bear.

In the second quarter, Green received a Flagrant 1 foul after inadvertently kicking Houston’s Tari Eason in the head. 

Video replay showed Green forcefully pushing his foot down on Eason’s head as they got tangled. 

TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller repeatedly insisted that the refs were overthinking Green’s kick. History shows that the Warriors’ enforcer often creates extra contact during heated playoff games, leading to suspensions in the past. TNT’s Charles Barkley called Draymond’s antics on Monday "stupid."

"Draymond needs to be careful," added Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal, the newly named general manager for Sacramento State hoops.

Moments earlier, Curry, Green, and Rockets enforcer Dillon Brooks were assessed technical fouls after a scuffle erupted when Brooks fouled Curry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors gives for the ball against Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first half alone, the Warriors-Rockets face-off burned hotter than Monday’s Cavaliers-Heat matchup, where Miami fell by 55 points.

Game 4’s stakes for Houston demand they play the all-league defense they showcased this season, which propelled them to the West’s second seed.

The Rockets are banking on staving off elimination and, most crucially, tying the series at 2-2, avoiding a 3-1 pit against the Warriors. 

Refs, let them play!

