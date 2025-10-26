Warren Sapp Pulls Clownish Pregame Move Before Colorado Gets Blown Out By Utah

Old habits die hard, but Warren Sapp should officially retire his pregame routine after the beatdown the Colorado Buffaloes took on Saturday, courtesy of the Utah Utes.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is the defensive pass rush coordinator on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado, and even though he retired 17 years ago, he still goes through a bit of a pregame warm-up on the field as if he were still playing.

Taking the field and working up a quick sweat before coaching for three-plus hours isn't the issue; many coaches around the country do the same. However, Sapp's routine includes some child-like behavior.

As part of his on-field routine before the opening kick, Sapp kicks over the pylons in the end zone. He was seen kicking them over ahead of kickoff at Utah on Saturday night, while Sanders was later filmed picking up Sapp's mess.

While some on social media are clowning Sapp for taking the field in workout clothes, looking like he's about to suit up for the Buffaloes, that's not fair since that's typical behavior. It is fair, however, to call him out for kicking over the pylons before kick, especially at an away game.

Sapp's clownish behavior served as the perfect representation of how Colorado played on Saturday night in Utah.

The Buffaloes only managed 140 yards of total offense in the contest, one they trailed 43-0 at halftime, before ultimately falling 53-7 to move to 3-5. It wasn't like Colorado turned the ball over a handful of times, either, it only had one, yet still got blown out.

While Utah entered Saturday's game as heavy favorites, the 46-point loss from Colorado was baffling. The Buffaloes were coming off a bye week after upsetting Iowa State 24-17 earlier in the month, but any momentum some believed they had picked up was very much non-existent from the opening kick against the Utes.