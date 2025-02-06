Warren Sapp Walks Out Of Super Bowl Interview As Micah Parsons Feud Continues

Hall of farmer Warren Sapp, who wants me fired from OutKick, has a problem with Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and he's not letting it go.

In a run-of-the-mill Super Bowl LIX radio row interview with Zach Gelb of Infinity Sports Network, Sapp decided to walk out on the host after a discussion on Parsons turned interesting — we'll call it interesting so Sapp doesn't call me and threaten to have me fired again.

Gelb asked about Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's draft stock when the conversation turned to Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who is No. 1 on PFF's 2025 NFL Mock Draft board.

"Abdul Carter. Penn State. He's pretty good," Gelb said as Sapp sat forward laughing.

As someone who has gone at it with Sapp over 45 minutes on the phone, that's a signal that Warren is ready for battle. HERE WE GOOOOOO!

"Alright, [who] was the last edge rusher from Penn State?" Sapp fired back at Gelb.

"Micah Parsons," the radio host fired back.

"And what rushing he doing?" Sapp asked.

"Hey, he's 15 sacks a year," Gelb responded as Sapp talked over him with "What pass rush he got?"

We have ourselves an old-fashioned Sapp vs. the media conversation. Let's talk football, boys!

"WHAT? You better look that up," QB Killa shot back.

Gelb held strong. "Yeah," he said as Killa returned fire with "15 what?"

"He gets like 15 sacks a year," Gelb answered which was all Sapp wanted to hear for some reason.

"You believe this?" Sapp asks someone off-camera.

And with that, Sapp left. Walked off.

In January 2024, Sapp tore into Micah Parsons on Jason Whitlock's show

"They told me Michael Parsons was the next Lawrence Taylor," Sapp told Whitlock during an episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock. "I can show you enough plays where he look like Betty Taylor rather than Lawrence. I mean, come on. You kidding me, man. Come on."

The critique came after the Cowboys were lit up 48-32 in the playoffs.

Parsons was held to just two tackles in the game.

"I pulled the tape out; not running and I'll show you. If he doesn't believe he has a chance to make the play, he's going to turn it off. Just shut it down. Just turn the key off. Boom, it's over.

"[DeMarcus] Lawrence sets the pace up front and then Micah Parson takes it off the top."

There you have it. That appears to be the context as to why Sapp will not consider Parsons as a pass rusher.