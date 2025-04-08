Walter Clayton Jr. Boots Florida Gators Mascot From Celebratory Photos In Hilarious Scene

Florida superstar and Final Four MVP Walter Clayton Jr. enjoyed the celebration on the floor after the Gators completed their comeback to win the national championship over Houston on Monday night, but he wasn't looking to spend too much time with the team's mascot.

Florida Gators Overcome More Than Just Expectations To Win National Championship

After the confetti settled inside The Alamodome and Florida's team and staff celebrated on the stage together in San Antonio, Clayton had his turn with the national championship trophy. He posed alongside family members for some photos and was joined by Albert, Florida's mascot, who overstayed his welcome.

A hilarious video showing Clayton shout "out my boy!" in the mascot's ear is making the rounds on social media. The woman standing with Clayton can be seen saying "alright, one by ourselves" after the mascot finally took the hint and left the shot.

Albert tried to sneak back into the frame, but Clayton wasn't having it.

Clayton, who began his college career at Iona, has been outstanding since arriving in Gainesville ahead of the 2023-24 season. After averaging 17.6 points per game a year ago, he finished the national championship-winning campaign scoring 18.3 points per game while shooting nearly 39% from three-point land.

The Florida native had his worst performance of the tournament in the national title game scoring only 11 points on 10 field goal attempts, but was a huge piece of the Gators' comeback effort. Clayton finished the NCAA Tournament averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting over 43% from deep.

Most 2025 NBA mock drafts have projected Clayton to be a late first-round pick.