Tennessee Freshmen Travis Smith, Jr. and Jaedon Harmon Give $10K From NIL Earnings to Knoxville Kids

We typically hear about outrageous NIL money and young college athletes mishandling funds. In the case of Tennessee Volunteers football players Travis Smith, Jr. and Jaedon Harmon, their NIL earnings are supporting a worthy cause.

The true freshmen jointly donated $10,000 to the Wesley House Community Center in Knoxville and delighted the kids with a photo op alongside the commemorative check.

"Wesley House envisions a vibrant, Christ-centered community, where everyone thrives," the non-profit's mission statement reads.

"Through transformative programs, unwavering support, and meaningful connections, we empower individuals to overcome barriers, build brighter futures, and create a stronger, more sustainable community."

Smith, a Vols wide receiver, and Harmon, a linebacker, visited the community center for a Day of Service and shared that seeing children in need motivated their contribution.

"I just think about where I came from and seeing these kids, and when we came here last time we were talking about how these kids, some kids didn't know if they're gonna eat that day," Smith said.

"I just think about how I wake up every day and get to play football. And some days, I'm tired, I don't wanna do it. But then you gotta think about kids who don't even know if they're going to have something to eat or what they're gonna eat the next day.

"And I'm blessed enough to wake up and play football for Tennessee every day, and give back to these kids."

"I never grew up enough to like this, you know, I was in a great home, had a great village around me that taught me the ethics of giving back to people and being a servant," Harmon shared.

"So you know just having that village around me to pick me up, they instilled in me it's okay to give back."

Through their generosity, Smith and Harmon are inspiring the children to envision brighter, more hopeful futures. It's a big win for the young Vols.

