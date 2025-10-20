Vlad Guerrero Jr. Just Guaranteed A Blue Jays Loss With This Fashion Faux Pas

Well, Toronto, it was a good run, but the drought continues.

It pains me to report this, but the Blue Jays have been eliminated in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

"But, Austin," I hear you scream. "The game hasn't even started yet!"

Oh, believe me, you won't even need to tune in to know how this one ends. And it's all thanks to the fashion choices of Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Feast your eyes on Vladdy just hours before the start of the biggest game of his life.

Say it ain't so, Toronto!

For the uninitiated, Guerrero is rocking a Tornoto Maple Leafs jersey, which may seem like a harmless choice or a sign of solidarity with the Jays' city mates. But if you're familiar with hockey lore, you know why this spells doom for the birds from north of the border.

As Gino Hard points out on X, the Leafs are some of the most notorious losers in North American professional sports history.

Toronto's hockey club hasn't won a Game 7 since 2004.

For reference, Guerrero was just five-years old at the time, and his Hall of Fame father was still playing at an All-Star caliber level for the Anaheim Angels.

I don't know who Vladdy's PR guy is, but didn't anyone think this one through before the Jays' superstar rummaged through his closet and busted out his freshest hockey sweater?

And it's not just any old Maple Leafs sweater. This is an Auston Matthews sweater.

He's a notorious playoff choker and was atrocious in the Four Nations Faceoff final for the USA against Canada.

Toronto fans recognized this faux pas for what it was and are currently (and rightly) spiraling online.

Oh yeah, it's a wrap for the Jays.

Anyway, congrats to the Seattle Mariners on their ALCS victory.

They win the right to get absolutely curbstomped by the evil empire that is the Los Angeles Dodgers, so have fun with that.