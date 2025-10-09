Big Papi, Vlad Guerrero Send Yankees Fans Packing With Ruthless Chant

The few times we can understand what Red Sox legend David Ortiz is saying, it’s usually about how much he loves watching the Yankees lose.

Alongside Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday night, Big Papi had a field day clowning the Bronx after the Yankees’ 5-2 Game 4 loss.

Another disappointing Yankees season drew a Hall of Fame heckle, as Guerrero and Ortiz celebrated the Bombers’ demise — in full view of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter — giving their swings at the Yanks a little extra juice.

"DAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!" Guerrero shouted, recalling Big Papi’s famous phrase.

The rest of the FOX crew watched Big Papi have his fun.

WATCH:

Cameras from the Blue Jays’ locker room captured Guerrero — who played a stellar series against Yankees pitching, hitting .529 (9-for-17) — receiving a shower of beers, partying inside Yankee Stadium as hometown fans filed out gutted, disappointed, and still loathed by fans across MLB.

More Blue Jays joined the celebration after taking the series, 3-1, narrowly avoiding a sweep thanks to a clutch three-run homer from Aaron Judge on Tuesday.

Manager John Schneider piled on with a sharp jab, mocking a certain Sinatra tune beloved in the Bronx.

Schneider was loose.

"Start spreading the news, b***es, we’re going!" Schneider shouted from the locker room, once again setting off the team.

Judge went 2-for-4 (1 RBI, 1 BB) in Game 4.

It’s been a rough year for both New York baseball teams, though the Yankees certainly faced higher expectations of a return to the Fall Classic after their appearance — and eventual drubbing — at the hands of the Dodgers in 2024.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone said he expects to return as Yankees skipper next season. Despite growing calls from fans for his dismissal, Boone doesn’t believe this loss will be the final straw.

Excuses don’t make payroll in New York.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela