Virginia Tech’s Corgi Race Has A Mysteriously Crappy Ending

The Virginia Tech Hokies decided to host a good ol'-fashioned corgi race at halftime and the dudes who have to go out on the court and sop up sweat with towels probably wished that they hadn't after one of the competitors tried to gain an advantage by offloading some "cargo" en route to the finish line.

Foul-smelling cargo…

The Hokies played host to the Pitt Panthers on Saturday and at halftime, it was time to go Corgi racing.

That's a pretty popular thing these days. We've moved past greyhound racing as a society, but if a breed has a squatty — corgis, dachshunds, French and/or English bulldogs — we will make them drag race at craft breweries and college basketball games.

That's what the Hokies were doing on Sunday afternoon before things took a left turn into Deuceville.

The race got underway clean enough, but a few competitors converged around the three-point line at the other end of the court.

Once the dust had settled, there was a pile of digested kibble sitting on the floor.

Watch the video, because it's almost impossible to tell who the culprit was.

We might have to break this down frame by frame like the Zapruder film to get our answer. I just saw three corgis converge and I don't know if the impact knocked a little something loose or what, but that happened without warning.

It's quite a mystery. I'm not willing to rule out there being another pooper on the grassy knoll.

Unfortunately for the Hokies, that corgi dook didn't turn into good luck — I don't think that's a thing, but it could be; I don't know — as the Hokies fell to the No. 18 Panthers, 64-59.

Now, someone get out and Lysol the bejeezus out of that floor…