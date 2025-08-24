Virginia Tech With The TASTIEST Week 1 Uniform Reveal Ever

Uniform reveals are all the rage in college sports, and it makes total sense why this would be the case.

When you're dealing with a bunch of 18-to-23-year-old kids, the newest and latest uniforms are just another form of shiny bells and whistles to captivate everyone's attention.

I am not immune to this phenomenon.

Every time one of my teams does a uniform reveal, I act like a kid opening one of his presents on Christmas morning.

Virginia Tech decided to up the ante and reveal their week one uniform combination at the most sacred palace to any college football fan from the South.

Ah, Waffle House. It doesn't get much more college football than that.

The Hokies will be in Atlanta to face off against South Carolina to open the college season in earnest, and having their uniform reveal take place at a Waffle House just feels like such a perfect homage to the 404.

The fan reaction was mixed to say the least, but I think we can all agree Virginia Tech just dropped one of the more memorable and unique week one uniform reveals in recent memory.

With all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Hokies, we all know this can only mean one thing when it comes to the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry, though.

The Cavaliers have to do a dueling uniform reveal in an IHOP.

Forget about settling things on the field, we need a no-holds-barred breakfast food cage match between flapjacks and Belgians.

Something needs to fill the Outback Bowl-shaped void in my heart, back when coconut shrimp and Bloomin' Onion would back the Big Ten and SEC, respectively.

Regardless of where you fall in the debate, though, this is just further proof it's good to have college football back in our lives.

So go on and watch all the football your heart desires on Saturday and then stumble into a Waffle House drunk at 2 am.

'Tis the season, baby!