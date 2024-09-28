It's OK To Say: Virginia Tech Got Screwed By Overturned Call In Loss To Miami

Fine, I'll say it … Virginia Tech got robbed last night in Miami Gardens. Yep. I said it. And I mean it.

Let me also say this before all you Hurricanes fans gather the pitchforks and head for my email – I was happy the Canes won. I had money on the Canes. I was rooting for the Canes. I love Cam Ward, even though he was kind of stinky last night.

All that being said, Virginia Tech got screwed. Sorry, but they did.

Should that final play have been ruled a touchdown initially? Probably not. Seemed a little silly to me in real-time.

But it was. Right or wrong (wrong), it was. And after it was, it should have never been overturned. Because there was just no way anyone back at the ACC command center saw a definitive angle that made it easy to overturn.

We saw all the same ones they did, and nothing jumped out at me even a little bit.

I was in a group chat with a bunch of degenerates during the mayhem – Miami team total was SWEATY – and half of us thought it would get overturned, while the other half thought it would stand.

And I think – by the letter of the law – that means it should've stood. Inconclusive is the buzz word I believe all the leagues use.

That was inconclusive. Wrong to begin with, but inconclusive nonetheless.

Sorry, Canes fans!

I'm with Virginia Tech!

Love him or hate him – and I assume you love him because you're on his site, reading this award-winning article – you can't argue that Clay doesn't know college football. It's how he got his start in this business.

He has a massive college football following, too. So those 20,000 votes are ALL college football fans, and – as of 8 a.m. this morning – that poll is at 65-35 in favor of Virginia Tech.

It is poll season, after all – so I trust the polls!

Look, again, this has nothing to do with Miami. I made $100 last night because Cam Ward found a way to score 38 despite turning it over a billion times. I'm good.

I just think Virginia Tech got jobbed. That's all. The refs gave them a gift initially by calling it a touchdown when that certainly wasn't clear. But, right or wrong, they called it a touchdown on the field.

And after watching a dozen different replays over the next 10 minutes, I'm not sure – if you're being totally honest with yourself – you could walk away and say, honestly, that you believe the call should be overturned.

Some think it was an inside job by the ACC because Miami is their only hope of having a a legit championship contender this season. Maybe. College football being corrupt?! No shot!

Maybe there was another, super secret angle that they didn't show us. Maybe Trump will declassify that, too, here in a couple months. Who knows?

I'm just here to tell you that Virginia Tech got hosed. I'm man enough to say it, and I'm man enough to take the backlash.

Give me your best. Or your worst. I don't care. I'm right, anyways.

Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.