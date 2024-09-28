Controversial Call Leads To Miami Win, After Virginia Tech Hail Mary Overturned In Shocking Review

In one of the craziest endings we've seen in recent college football memory, Miami defeated Virginia Tech on Friday night in a game that will be talked about for years to come.

We have seen some Hail Mary plays that have shocked fans across the country, probably most recently the Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers NFL game with replacement referees years ago, but this one might take the cake as the most controversial.

A game that saw Virginia Tech lead by ten points in the second half, Miami took the 38-34 lead with 1:57 remaining in the game. Thanks to some wild plays from Cam Ward, the Hurricanes thought this things was most likely in the bag, as the Hokies needed to drive 75-yards for the winning touchdown.

Turns out, Virginia Tech didn’t need to drive the whole 75-yards, as Hokies QB Kyron Drones got his team to the Miami 30-yard line with enough time for one last play.

After scrambling around, Drones threw the ball into the end-zone, and Da'Quan Felton came away with the ball for the touchdown, according to the officials standing near the wild ‘catch’. After a few seconds of waiting for the officials to make a call, it was ruled a touchdown on the field, as Virginia Tech players stormed towards their wide receiver in jubilation.

ACC Officials Overturn Touchdown Call On The Field After Review

From the moment it was ruled a touchdown, you knew that we were headed to the ACC officials headquarters to review the call on the field. Now remember, since the play on the field was ruled a touchdown, it would take overwhelming evidence to overturn the call on the field.

This led to ESPN announcers proclaiming that there wasn't enough proof to overturn the call, which judging by the reactions on social media, was the overwhelming consensus.

After over six minutes of reviewing the call on the field was reversed, leading to the Miami crowd bursting into cheers, and the Hokies bench falling over in distress.

I would love to see what other type of footage the ACC control center had of the final play that led to them having enough evidence to overturn the call. The officials on the field felt as though someone from Virginia Tech came out of the scrum with the ball, but it was ruled an incomplete pass back in the ACC headquarters.

To say that this is controversial is an understatement, and we will be replaying this call for years to come. I still have no idea what I witnessed on Friday night, as the college football world thought they had just seen a massive upset in the ACC.

Except for the folks in Miami, along with the ACC crew, who will certainly have to answer questions about how they came to this overwhelming conclusion.

Just another Friday night in college football. Let's see what Friday brings us.