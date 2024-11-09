Virginia Tech Fans Passed A Turkey Leg Around; Millions Grossed Out, Fascinated

Do you remember when you were a kid and you'd show up to class with a pack of Doritos or something and the teacher wouldn't let you eat any unless you "brought enough for everyone?"

I always thought that was lame, but the students at Virginia Tech are abiding by that rule even when it comes to a food in which I didn't think that rule applies: the turkey leg.

Ah, the ol' "munch-munch-pass."

Now, far be it from me to tell people how to eat… but a turkey leg isn't a sharing food.

This may shock and appall you seeing as I am the nation's leading authority on Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches, but I'm not a big turkey leg guy.

They may be my top "Sounded like a good idea at the time food." By that I mean, it's easy to fall for the siren song that is the smell of turkey legs roasting away in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom, but by the time you take a couple of bites, you're already starting to regret it.

Turkey legs are so salty that they practically zap all the water out of your body. Anytime I eat one, I feel like I need water like I've been crawling through the Sahara for days.

So, maybe these dudes were on to something. Everyone takes a bite and no one passes out from dehydration.

Teamwork makes the dream work when it comes to crushing turkey legs with the boys. I mean, look:

Also, I saw people pointing this out on X, and it's a great point: isn't it kind of weird that they sell turkey legs at Hokies games when their mascot is a turkey? Or does that just make perfect sense?

I don't know, seems a little weird to me. Imagine going to an Oregon game and getting an order of Peking duck (I know it's not a stadium food, but humor me) and sharing it with the boys.

Eh, I guess it sounds like a good time.