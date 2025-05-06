Virginia Boys Who Dare Complain About Trans Student In Their Locker Room Being Investigated; Governor Steps In

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares announced an investigation into Loudoun County School District over a transgender locker room controversy.

According to WJLA, "Loudoun County Public Schools… opened a Title IX investigation into three high school boys who said they were uncomfortable with a female student using the boys’ locker room."

The report indicates that the female student entered the boys' locker room and recorded three boys who then expressed opposition to a student of the opposite sex being in their locker room and recording them. However, instead of investigating the female student – who violated school policy by recording in a private space – the school investigated the boys for objecting.

"It’s deeply concerning to read reports of yet another incident in Loudoun County schools where members of the opposite sex are violating the privacy of students in locker rooms," Youngkin said in a press release.

"Even more alarming, the victims of this violation are the ones being investigated—this is beyond belief. I’ve asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate this situation immediately so that every student’s privacy, dignity and safety are upheld. Students who express legitimate concerns about sharing locker rooms with individuals of the opposite biological sex should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination claims."

Youngkin pointed to the policy he implemented two years ago which states that "unless federal law requires otherwise", students must "use the locker room corresponding to their sex." Should a student be granted permission to use a private space that differs from their biological sex, parental notification is required, and a parent may choose to have their child use an "alternative facility."

"Parental rights are not negotiable," Youngkin concluded.

"This is just the latest example of what happens when school boards disregard common sense," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "The safety, dignity, and privacy of every student in Virginia should be non-negotiable. This is about safety and privacy, not political correctness — and it’s time Loudoun County recognized that."

Loudoun County is the same county where Blaire Fleming, the former San Jose State volleyball player who created a national controversy by competing on the women's team even though Fleming is male, attended high school.

Despite Virginia policy, Loudoun County School District allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their "gender identity" rather than their biological sex. This has led to several protests among students and parents in the county over the past few years.

It's unclear if the parents of the students were alerted that there was a female student, who "identifies" as a boy, who was granted permission to use the boys' locker room, as is required by Virginia law.