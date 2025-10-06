Vince Whaley Goes Full 'Happy Gilmore,' Drains Par Next To A Gator: WATCH

The PGA Tour pro showed nerves of steel at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Most ’90s kids probably remember playing Gator Golf — the harmless, plastic kind. But for PGA pro Vince Whaley on Sunday, the stakes were a bit higher.

Whaley found himself in a nerve-racking situation during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Standing in ankle-deep water, Whaley played a shot while a 6-foot alligator lurked just a couple of yards away.

Whaley’s second shot on the par-5 11th hole landed near the edge of the water hazard, forcing him to take off his shoes and socks and roll up his pants. That’s when he noticed he wasn’t alone.

"Well, thankfully, my back was to him so I could focus on the shot for a second," Whaley said after the round.

"A lot of trust" was placed in his caddie to monitor the gator situation.

I feel like OSHA might have something to say about this.

The alligator, which had its full head above water, never moved. It only watched. Maybe the gator is just a big fan? Still, Whaley had a fool-proof emergency backup plan in case the animal attacked.

"The plan was to get the hell out of the water," he said. Smart.

Whaley splashed the ball out near the green and got up-and-down to save par. He posted a five-under 67 on the day, finishing tied for third — his best finish of the season so far.

And as an added bonus, he kept all his limbs.

"Saved par and both hands… sorry, Chubbs!" Whaley joked on Instagram, referencing the Happy Gilmore character who lost a hand to an alligator.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even chimed in on X, writing, "Impressive! Think I would have just taken the penalty and left well enough alone…"

Honestly, same.

Whaley’s finish earned him $318,000 and moved him into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup rankings — meaning he’s now on track to retain his full Tour status for 2026.

He should probably get an automatic bid just for surviving the most casually life-threatening hazard on the PGA Tour.

And just for nostalgia's sake…