Viktor Hovland Suffers Freak Bedroom Injury Leaving His Status For PGA Tour Season Opener In Question

Viktor Hovland seems to have suffered a freak and very painful injury during the holidays, which has his status for the PGA Tour's season opener in question.

Hovland, the No. 8 player in the world, posted an x-ray image to his Instagram over the weekend that appears to show a broken pinky toe on his right foot. He wrote "Bed frame 1- 0 me" in the caption, so at least he doesn't seem to be too frustrated by the unfortunate circumstance.

While a broken toe can take up to six weeks to heal, Hovland told Eurosport that he is leaning towards giving it a go in Hawaii this week in The Sentry, the opening event of the 2025 PGA Tour campaign.

"He hopes that taping and painkillers will be enough for him to get through the week without major problems," the outlet reported. Eurosport also reported that Hovland's toe met the bedframe while he was training.

News of Hovland's bizarre injury comes on the heels of Scottie Scheffler suffering a freak incident of his own.

Scheffler announced on December 27 that he was forced to withdraw from The Sentry. Blake Smith, Scheffler's manager, issued a statement detailing the Christmas incident.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Smith said. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery."

Scheffler was entering The Sentry not only on the back of one of the most dominant seasons we've seen in decades, but fresh off of a win in the Bahamas as the Hero World Challenge. Now, the world's No. 1 player could miss the first few events of the season due to a puncture wound in his hand, a situation that absolutely nobody could have seen coming.