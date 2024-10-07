Viktor Bout, The Arms Dealer Involved In Prisoner Exchange For Brittney Griner, Is Back To Work For Russia

Just under two years ago, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for illegally possessing hash oil. As a result, she was sentenced to nine years in prison. Fortunately, she was brought home before having to serve that sentence, but her release came at a terrible cost.

In exchange for Griner, America had to release Viktor Bout , who is known around the world as "The Merchant of Death." Bout is an arms dealer who has been responsible for funding countless conflicts around the globe, which has led to countless deaths.

When this exchange was made, most reasonable people were understandably afraid that Bout would go back to his old ways and start selling weapons. Unfortunately, those fears have now been realized.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bout negotiated the sale of $10 million-worth of small arms to the Houthis, a Yemen-based group that the United States has designated as a terrorist group . The shipment of arms has not been delivered, but it nonetheless shows that president Vladimir Putin is using Bout to accomplish purposes that are anti-American.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden thought this was a problem. Jean-Pierre responded by avoiding the question and whipping up a world salad that would put Kamala Harris to shame.

"I can't confirm that report. Today, I believe in the Wall Street Journal. I do want to put out a couple of facts here that are important to note. Look, securing the release of Americans who are being held hostage and wrongfully detained, is a big priority, is a priority for this administration." Pierre said. "And I would note that we have been extraordinarily successful in getting that done. It is a top priority to get these Americans, again, wrongfully detained and held hostage. And so that is something, and it's not easy. It is not an easy, easy thing to do. It is not. There are some difficult decisions that we have to make."

Notice how she declined to answer the question?

While the Biden Administration should be applauded for getting Griner home, the administration failed to do one of two things: 1) avoid giving up Bout altogether, who was predictably going to do stuff like this when released, or 2) get more than Griner for him. Instead, they left an American Marine named Paul Whelan to continue rotting in jail, while we let Russia get one of its most dangerous nationals back. That shouldn’t have been a hard decision for the White House to make, and yet Jean-Pierre is acting like the president deserves a medal for botching a prisoner exchange involving one of the most dangerous men in existence.

Now the world has a problem on its hands, thanks to the ineptitude of this administration. Put this down as one of the many failures of this awful regime.