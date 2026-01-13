Vikings WR Jordan Addison Becomes Latest 'Florida Man' In Early Morning Casino Bust

No one causes more problems for Jordan Addison than Jordan Addison.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has all the talent in the world, but he keeps finding trouble off the field. And it is starting to test the patience of Vikings leadership.

The 23-year-old playmaker spent the start of his week in a much smaller venue than U.S. Bank Stadium … a jail cell.

Addison was arrested early Monday morning at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida, after Seminole Indian Police charged him with misdemeanor trespassing.

Jail records show the former first-round pick was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail before being released later that afternoon on $500 bond.

For Addison, the "Hard Rock" lifestyle isn't looking too good.

This marks the third run-in with law enforcement since the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vikings fans will remember Addison’s July 2024 DUI arrest near Los Angeles International Airport.

California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce, stopped in a traffic lane.

That incident ultimately led to a three-game suspension to open the 2025 season under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Before that, Addison made headlines in Minnesota after being clocked at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Then came Tampa.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday that the team is still checking the facts and that it would be premature to speculate on discipline.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah echoed that thought, backing Addison while acknowledging the organization must weigh off-field behavior as future contract decisions loom.

Addison’s legal team has already said the arrest was improper and expects the charge to be dismissed.

Still, after three off-field incidents in three years, patience is wearing thin both inside the building and among fans.

If he wants to remain part of the Vikings’ long-term plans, he needs to learn a simple lesson.

The fast lane usually ends the same way.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela