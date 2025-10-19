Vikings Try Wild Tush Push Counter Against Eagles, But It Doesn't Work

The Philadelphia Eagles and their "Tush Push" are the talk of the NFL this season. Many teams, fans, and players want to see the play banned, but for now it remains legal. So teams must try to stop it, and the Minnesota Vikings tested a brand-new strategy on Sunday afternoon.

Spoiler alert: it didn't work. However, it was a humorous attempt.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores apparently thought it might be a good idea to have a Minnesota defender practically lie down on the field just in front of the football prior to the snap.

Linebacker Tyler Batty got down on all fours with his midsection barely off the ground, while two other Vikings defenders placed their arms on top of him, trying to gain leverage against the Eagles' offensive line.

The key to the play's success is that the Philadelphia offensive line is able to get lower than the defenders, making it nearly impossible for the defense to gain the necessary leverage to stop the Eagles. Well, that and the Eagles' offensive line typically starts moving before the ball is snapped.

Referees flagged Philadelphia later in the first half for a false start on a Tush Push. It might be the first time the Eagles have had a false start called while trying to run that play.

Granted, the post above is misleading. Yes, fans and opponents have called on the NFL to flag the Eagles for false starts on the Tush Push. However, this is not an example of why people are complaining. The argument is that the Philadelphia offensive line starts a fraction of a second prior to the snap of the ball.

The false start was called on receiver A.J. Brown because he flinched after Jalen Hurts attempted to draw the Vikings offside with a hard count. In other words, it was a more traditional false start and not the type that fans and other NFL teams are begging the league to call on the offensive linemen.