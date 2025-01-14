Vikings' Rookie QB Sounded Thrilled After Sam Darnold's Awful Playoff Performance

Drama in Minnesota?

Sam Darnold seems on his way out of Minnesota after losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

While the Minnesota Vikings can reach out for a contract extension anytime, Darnold's miserable performance against the Rams solidified rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy's future as the lead horse for Vikings franchise QB.

READ: NFL Fans React To Sam Darnold's Crushing First-Round Exit With Vikings

McCarthy (the 10th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft) faced a heavily anticipated 2024 season until a year-ending injury occurred in the preseason.

Sam Darnold, playing on a one-year contract in 2024, impressed Minnesota by leading a 14-3 regular season record.

Darnold, the former No. 3 draft pick, had a resurgence this year — a campaign that collapsed on Monday night, and seemingly celebrating in the aftermath was JJ McCarthy.

The hot shot QB from Michigan's national championship run last year posted a mysterious phrase on his social media right after the Vikings' 27-9 loss.

Vikings Rookie Posts Weird Message After Vikings' Crushing Loss

"Amor fati," McCarthy posted on X, confusing 99 percent of football fans until a quick translation hinted at a bigger message in the reference.

"Amor fati" is a Latin phrase meaning "to love fate."

If the interpretation holds, McCarthy sounded thrilled by the idea of Darnold getting booted out of Minnesota, which is the rightful punishment for Darnold's holding onto the ball far too long in a collapsing pocket against the Rams defense.

Darnold was seeing ghosts and allowed the Rams defense to tally an NFL playoff-record-tying nine sacks.

Darnold completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble for a Rams scoop and score in the first half.

One man's mistake can be another man's victory … (to paraphrase a different phrase).

Could McCarthy suggest he's ready to be the hero, kick Darnold out of the top spot, and pull Kevin O'Connell out of this rut they're in? Fate will tell.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com