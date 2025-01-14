NFL Fans React To Sam Darnold's Crushing First-Round Exit With Vikings

A 14-win season has gone to waste.

The top question heading into Monday's showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams was simple: does Sam Darnold have the "juice" to lead his team to victory?

As it turns out, the project-QB-turned-Viking did not have the juice.

Darnold gave a miserable performance for Minnesota in a Wild Card matchup against LA — the Vikings suffered a gutting 27-9 loss to Sean McVay's Rams.

Darnold held the ball too long all night, giving the booming Rams defense nine sacks (tying an NFL postseason record).

The 27-year-old (playing on his fourth team) did not perform up to the expectations of this Wild Card game for the surging Vikings, leading many to believe Darnold threw his final pass in a Vikings uniform on Monday.

Darnold completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble for a Rams scoop and score in the first half — all but burying Minnesota's odds of a comeback with a 17-3 deficit.

All night, Vikings fans groaned at the sight of Darnold, who picked up plenty of garbage yardage to soften the blow.

There were more calls of support for Daniel Jones and an injured J.J. McCarthy to play reps than the "Red Rifle."

Monday night's showdown had multiple storylines promoting the game, including LA's resilience after the effects of the devastating wildfires, McVay's battle against his former protégé Kevin O'Connell, and more.

Prime among them was Sam Darnold's first shot at winning a playoff game for the 14-3 Vikings on a one-year contract.

The juggernaut Vikings fizzled out with a first-round exit.

While it's not a sure bet, Darnold looks to be on his way out of Minnesota after having led a spectacular regular season.

Darnold went on the primetime stage, needing to prove if he was worth a big extension or if his hot season was a fluke.

Some called Darnold's missed opportunity on Monday a $100 million mistake.

NFL fans reacted in waves to Darnold's Monday night stinker.

REACTIONS:

