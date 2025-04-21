Vikings RB Aaron Jones' Perspective On Age Has Helped Him Accomplish Some Hilarious Things In His Life

Aaron Jones’s mindset about his age has given him the confidence to do some pretty hilarious things in his life.

The first and most obvious is that he hasn’t let age slow him down in his athletic career. Even at the age of 30, he is setting new personal bars for success as a running back for the Minnesota Vikings . Last season, he had a career high in total touches in the running and passing game ( 306 combined rushes and receptions ).

But it's also allowed him to be quite the charmer, even from a young age.

During a press conference on Monday, Jones spoke with reporters on how he was able to maintain a high level of performance in his (relatively) old age. In the process, he revealed how that same mentality helped him flirt with women that were a lot older than he was.

"Age is just a number. I've been saying that ever since I was a little kid, trying to get older women," Jones said.

Ayo what?

This is part of the conversation where if I were there, I’d want to ask so many questions:

"How old were you when you applied this mentality?"

"How old were the women you tried to flirt with?"

"How much success did you have?"

Okay, maybe not that last one. But I’d still want to hear more details about this.

As long as Jones remains confident that he can tear it up heading into his 30s, then more power to him on adopting this mentality. Heck, it's certainly helped in the past and it should help him more in the future.