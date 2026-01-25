Vikings Radio Announcer Issues Apology Less Than 24 Hours After 'Paid Protestors' Quote

Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen took less than a day to apologize for making a comment about protestors in Minneapolis.

Thousands of citizens have taken action against ICE agents cracking down on illegal immigrants, doing so even despite the freezing cold temperatures that have crossed the nation. On KFAN radio, Allen made the tongue-in-cheek comment that he wondered if the protestors were getting paid extra to do their work in hard conditions.

"I'm beginning to wonder if, in conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay? Those are the things that I've been thinking about this morning," Allen said.

Whether he believed the comments is unclear, but it took less than 24 hours for the longtime NFL announcer to issue an apology.

"I have to stop watching all this for a little bit. I'm so sad this terror is happening all around us here in MN. I just prayed to God's will for it to somehow stop and now and started crying," Allen wrote on X. "And no more cheap one-liners from me."

KFAN has also deleted the audio from the show.

Allen also made a comment about a commentator friend of his doing good work commentating on a hockey game, saying his friend was "shooting bullets." He deleted it after realizing it happened the same day Alex Pretti was killed .