Vikings Player Admits Feeling 'Bad' For Struggling Giants QB Daniel Jones

Minnesota Vikings players are showing no remorse for breaking the New York Giants in Week 1.

However, one Vikings defensive player spoke up, expressing sympathy for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after he performed so poorly that New York fans booed him and the Giants off the field following their 28-6 loss.

In Week 1, Jones finished with 186 passing yards and two interceptions.

After his poor performance, Giants fans are calling for the $160 million quarterback to be benched.

Appearing on KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show, Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard said he felt bad for Jones and shared his experience of playing on a team stuck in a bleak situation.

All signs are already pointing to another disappointing year with Jones as the starting quarterback. The fans are frustrated and Jones is swallowing the bulk of the blame.

Greenard was sympathetic but still wanted Minnesota to shut out the Giants.

"They shouldn't of had any points," Greenard said. "I feel like we definitely should've shut those guys out."

One of Jones' all-time worst plays occurred on Sunday when DJ threw a pick-six in the arms of Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel, who cut off a simple screen pass by Jones — intended for Wan'Dale Robinson — with the quarterback's back against his own end zone.

Defeating boos rained down on the Giants players as they exited Sunday's game 0-1.

"I've been in Houston the past four years where I've been a part of that. I've been part of those boos when you're walking on the field and your offense doesn't make anything happen, you would think it's an away game at this point," said Greenard, a 2020 third-round pick with the Texans.

The linebacker played in Houston from 2020 to 2023 before signing with the Vikings in the offseason.

"When we heard the boos raining in, we're like 'OK, now we're good on our side.' But when it got really loud to where it was as loud as it would be on a third down should be when they're on defense, it was kind of bad," Greenard said. "We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do. It's good to be on the other side of it."

"But at that time, how we were attacking him and understanding where he's at in his career based on obviously the scheme that he has, whatever contract things are going on, we understand he's dealing with a lot and if we can add another aspect of pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure he's not going to get confident and comfortable back in the pocket, man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives."

The Giant's roster and locker room continue slipping out of Jones' and the Giants staff's grasp.

