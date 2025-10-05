Vikings Field Goal Miss Was Actually Nailed by a Cable in the Sky

Will Reichard's 51-yard field goal attempt for the Vikings was a terrible miss in a tight game, but the miss turned out not to be entirely on Reichard.

In Sunday's England game between the Vikings and Cleveland Browns, Minnesota went down to the wire against Dillon Gabriel, the Browns' new starting quarterback, following a week of headlines surrounding Cleveland's QB room.

Reichard had an opportunity to tie the game with a 51-yarder, which hooked wide right — courtesy of an interfering television cable that obstructed the kick's path.

WATCH:

Reactions after the Vikings' win were filled with shock that Minnesota didn’t get a second shot at the field goal or that seemingly no one on the field noticed the television wire.

Minnesota spoiled Dillon Gabriel’s efficient first game as a starter, beating Cleveland 21–16.

Not only do Vikings fans want accountability, but so do Will Reichard's fantasy football managers.

One reaction on X read: "The NFL has to do a better job in game situations. Will Reichard's field goal attempt hit a cable. It should have been a redo. The ball hit the SkyCam in the Cowboys/Jets game. It also should have been redone. Never know when it'll prove costly in a pivotal game if not addressed."

Let’s see if the league addresses the miss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which apparently wasn’t the only flub in the England game.

Reports of delays in ticket access at Tottenham led to long waits for fans trying to get in.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela