WATCH: Vikings Defense Flawlessly Executes Dance-Off Celebration From 'White Chicks'

If there were an award for the NFL touchdown celebration of the year, the Minnesota Vikings' defense would already be the clear favorite.

At the beginning of the second quarter with the score tied at 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, safety Josh Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins in Vikings territory. Immediately after the interception, the entire Vikings defense ran to the end zone, where Metellus and safety Camryn Bynum busted out an iconic celebration.

The teammates flawlessly executed the entire winning dance-off routine from the 2004 movie White Chicks.

Incredible work.

That Vikings defense knows Cousins well. After all, the veteran quarterback spent the last six seasons in Minnesota. And returning to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Cousins is coming off three-straight poor performances for the Falcons.

He’s thrown zero touchdowns in that span while racking up six interceptions, one away from tying his total through the first seven games of the season. He’s been sacked seven times and has four fumbles, though none have been lost.

"I would say the more competitive advantage is just him on himself," Metellus said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. "That anxiety of having to walk into a place that you called home, being on the opposite side of our crowd and stuff like that."

Meanwhile, despite Cousins' recent struggles, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores expected the 36-year-old to bring his A-game.

"I’m expecting his best," Flores said. "The best version of Kirk. The best version of that offense. It’s gonna be a major challenge for us, and we’re gonna have to prepare the right way to have success against this group."

Part of that preparation, it seems, included practicing some epic end zone celebrations.