Highs and Lows: Kirk's Struggles, Tucker Missing, Bryce Young Improving, Ryan Poles Empowered

Kirk Cousins is in a slump or regressing to mean or something, while Justin Tucker is having problems and Carolina's Bryce Young continues improving and Bears general manager Ryan Poles is wielding a lot of power now. Those are the highlights of this week's NFL highs and lows.

We'll begin with the lows this week:

Cousins In A Three-Game Slump

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins: Coach Raheem Morris said he did not consider a quarterback change during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and isn't benching Kirk Cousins this week – which would have been a huge story because on Sunday the Falcons are playing the Minnesota Vikings, the quarterback's old team.

But Morris isn't thrilled with Cousins.

"You just can't go out and turn the football over four times and expect to win a football game," Morris said in his opening statement following Sunday's loss.

Cousins threw four interceptions this game. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

No Cousins Benching Imminent

And in the last three games, Cousins has thrown six interceptions. And zero TD passes.

The Falcons have lost three games in a row.

"That guy has carried us all season. He's done such a marvelous job," Morris said. "It's hard to throw that guy under the bus [with] what he's done for us and what he's done for this organization. We'll bounce back, we'll bring him back, and we'll get ready to go."

Morris is supporting his starting quarterback. But the shadow of Michael Penix Jr., the club's first round pick, sitting in the wings makes for questions about how long Cousins can be allowed to slump.

"So disappointed right now. It hurts," Cousins said. "…When you haven't played at the standard you want to a few weeks in a row, you know, you do want to change that, turn it around ... You just have to perform the best you can each week."

No, Morris isn't making a change, but Cousins needs to play well against his old team. And if Morris begins to increase the number of repetitions Penix Jr. gets in practice, that will be the first sign a change is looming.

Justin Tucker Struggles Continue

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker: He is seemingly broken right now. And if you want to do the detective work to find out when this began, you have to go back to last year's AFC Championship game.

That's when Tucker decided to warm up pre-game in the Kansas City Chiefs side of the field. And Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce grabbed the kicker's helmet and footballs and threw them elsewhere – a sign he wasn't allowed in the area.

Tucker did nothing about it.

Since then, Tucker has the lowest field goal percentage in the NFL of any kicker with 20 or more attempts.

He missed two of four attempts Sunday – both misses coming in the third quarter when successful kicks would have given the Ravens the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, of course, there are questions about Tucker's standing on the team, despite his long history of being among the NFL's best kickers.

"We’ve been working through it," coach John Harbaugh said. "You work through it with every single player. Every single thing you fight to try to help guys to be successful. We’ll do that.

"If you’re asking me, ‘Are we going to move on from Justin Tucker?’ I’m not really planning on doing that right now. I don’t think that’d be wise. But he’ll tell you, he’ll be the first to tell you he needs to make kicks, because he can."

The highs:

Bills Chase Home Field Advantage

The Buffalo Bills: There was a freezing cold, snow-drenched party at Highmark Stadium Sunday night, as fans celebrated the Bills' fifth consecutive AFC East championship.

The Bills play great in the cold, but they're flaming hot, having won seven consecutive games. That puts them one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the chase for home field advantage in the AFC.

The Bills earning a bye and playing at home throughout the playoffs would be a steep hill to climb for any team other wanting to win the AFC Championship.

And this: The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season, so they hold a tiebreaker advantage over Kansas City.

Baker Mayfield Encourages Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young: He threw a go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left to play that had all the looks of a game-winner. But, of course, the Panthers' defense gave up a game-tying field goal, which isn't the point.

The point is Young has made an amazing recovery from his benching earlier this season.

No, he's not been anointed the team's forever franchise QB yet. But that doesn't matter because people who have experience in such things see his improvement and possibilities – including Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I'm just proud of him," Mayfield said after Sunday's game. "You know, the ups and downs of the league, the things that you go through, speaking from my own personal experience, I'm proud of him.

"This guy has the potential to do anything he wants to do, and this guy has got to get that confidence back. I think you can see it growing each and every day and obviously knowing the staff that he's with, I know that's a big part of what they do within the building."

Mayfield was a No. 1 overall selection once upon a time and journeyed from team to team searching for a place that would let him develop and be himself. He's done that in Tampa Bay. And it came under now-Panthers coach Dave Canales as his offensive coordinator.

He understands Young's situation and promise.

Poles Empowered In Chicago

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles: The Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus the day after an embarrassing Thanksgiving performance against the Detroit Lions and there were questions whether Poles was similarly at risk.

He's not. That news came Monday afternoon from Bears team president Kevin Warren.

"Ryan Poles is the general manager of the Chicago Bears," Warren said in a Monday press conference. "and he will remain the general manager of the Chicago Bears."

Poles indeed will be the "point person" to hire the next coach.