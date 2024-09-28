Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Knows Who To Blame For Quarterback Development, Or Lack Thereof

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has received, rightfully, a ton of praise for the job he's done with quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold entered the league with high expectations, even inspiring a hashtag, "suck for Sam," among NFL fans while he was at USC. But he went to the New York Jets with the third overall pick, and the Jets are not exactly known for their quarterback or player development. Unsurprisingly, Darnold never seemed to adjust to the league, and flamed out in New York after three seasons.

He joined the backup quarterback rotation circuit, going to Carolina from 2021 to 2022 and sitting behind Brock Purdy in 2023. The Vikings picked up him in the offseason as insurance for J.J. McCarthy, insurance that became immediately necessary. And it's paid off. Darnold leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with eight, completing 68% of his passes, and has 8.7 yards per attempt.

So how did Darnold go from a top draft pick bust to arguably a top-10 quarterback in the sport in one season? Organizational competence.

O'Connell joined the Rich Eisen Show and explained what he thinks is the problem with so many quarterbacks failing in the NFL: "I believe that organizations fail young quarterbacks before young quarterbacks fail organizations," O'Connell said.

And he's probably right.

Kevin O'Connell Highlights Problems With Young Quarterback Development

It's easier said than done; no organizations fail young quarterbacks on purpose. But, for example, there are already signs of concern with Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears. Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers being another obvious example.

The Jets clearly failed Darnold, not playing to his strengths and putting him behind a poorly coached offensive line. In Minnesota, with one of the best coaches in the NFL and a system designed to take advantage of his strengths, he's thriving.

Brock Purdy is another example; hardly anyone expected him to turn into a Super Bowl-level quarterback. But paired with a top head coach, a strong system and elite talent around him, he's become one one of the most reliable starters in the NFL.

Sure, some of the blame falls on the player. No one can look behind the scenes to see how much work they put in. Or whether their skill set just isn't good enough to succeed at the highest level. Having a better organization behind them though, gives them the best possible chance.