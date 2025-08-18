Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson Back At Practice; Is He Still Fantasy WR1?

Justin Jefferson is ready to go off.

Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings’ All-Pro wide receiver, battled a hamstring injury from training camp in late July and made his long-awaited return Monday.

The Vikings played it safe, sidelining him from joint practices and preseason action, wanting to preserve their alpha on offense — frequently hailed as the top receiver in football.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jefferson, expressing optimism for his Week 1 status after the hamstring setback: "The best thing is we avoided anything serious. I see no concerns in regards to [Week 1] and have no worry at all that we’ll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season."

On Monday, Jefferson returned and worked through individual drills in a "ramp-up" phase.

O’Connell praised his rehab effort.

"He’s done such a good job with building his strength and doing the work with the medical team and the strength team that I think he feels like he’s pretty darn close and ready to go. It will be kind of a ramp-up," O'Connell said.

"You’ll see him take part in bits and pieces of it from here, but he will officially be back to work and ramp up from here."

Jefferson was also eager to return to action.

"It feels great to get back into the normal routine," Jefferson commented at practice.

He showed up in all 17 games for Minnesota and helped buoy a top-tier offense led by Sam Darnold, which was more a compliment to Jefferson than the journeyman QB who's no longer a Viking.

Next season, Jefferson is tasked with elevating ‘rookie’ JJ McCarthy, the 2024 first-round pick who sat out the year with injury.

READ: Vikings Talked To Aaron Rodgers But Expect J.J. McCarthy To Be Their Starting QB

McCarthy isn't known for his arm strength, though looking for an open Jefferson on the field shouldn't be a challenge.

Last year, Jefferson hauled in 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With No. 2 wideout Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games of the season, Minnesota's offense (per usual) will rely heavily on JJ.

"I’ve been itching for it," Jefferson added. "Just glad that I’m feeling great again and back to being with the guys. I’m feeling pretty good right now. Just inching my way every single day."

With the season opener against the Bears on September 8, Jefferson is ready to put up another All-Pro year.

But is he still the top receiver in fantasy?

Speaking to fantasy managers, Jefferson remains the undisputed WR1 for your draft, and it’s not close.

Jefferson's volume is the focal point of Minnesota’s passing game, racking up 100-plus targets annually, with 1,400-plus yards in three of his four seasons.

Chase’s big-play reliance hinges on Burrow’s health and Tee Higgins’ presence, splitting opportunities.

Meanwhile, Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb feasts on targets; however, Dallas’ run-dependent scheme (without a credible RB, sorry Javonte Williams) and Dak Prescott’s occasional struggles limit his ceiling.

Even with bad QBs, Jefferson is a stat-sheet stuffer … so grab him, pop a beer and watch your league cry about it.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela