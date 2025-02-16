VIDEO: Ryan Preece Goes Airborne In Scary Crash At Daytona 500

Ryan Preece went wheels up in the closing laps of Sunday's Daytona 500 in a gnarly scene that ended with Preece walking away from the crazy on-track incident unscathed.

Not to say he won't be sore in the morning after the wicked barreling.

Preece's 60 RFK Ford skipped on its rear wheels, jumped in the air, and flipped several times after a hit from Christopher Bell. The Roush Fenway Keselowski racer said he was very grateful to get out of that mess as he did.

"Yeah I don’t know if it’s the diffuser or what that makes these cars like a sheet of plywood when you walk out on a windy day," Preece (via Fox Sports).

"But when the car took off like that, it got real quiet. All I thought about was my daughter, so I’m lucky to walk away, but we’re getting really close to somebody not being able to, so I’m very grateful."

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota got a hit from behind from Cole Custer, which domino'd into Preece going airborne.

The scene reminded fans of Preece's crash at Daytona in 2023, which similarly saw his car get sent into a blender and Preece walking away safely from both collisions.

From unexpected weather delays to Preece's brutal crash and an unforgettable cameo by Donald Trump, this year's festivities at Daytona International Speedway did not disappoint.

