VIDEO: Rogue Fan Storms Field During Astros and Orioles, Gets Whacked By Security

A fan at the O's and Astros game Sunday ran on the field and got whacked by a member of security, which came after a long pursuit.

In the top of the eighth at Daikin Park, with the Baltimore Orioles already dismantling the Houston Astros 8-0, a rogue fan found his time to shine and ran on the field.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the guy was seen bolting from the right-field corner and zig-zagging all the way to the pitcher’s mound, maybe looking to help out the Astros’ bullpen.

After a few slick dodges, the fan ate dirt in shallow center, tackled hard, cuffed, and marched out to a bizarre standing ovation.

The crowd roared as one security guard hunted the runner down like a heat-seeking missile, and the rest of the security members piled on.

For Baltimore, it was the cherry on top of their beatdown of Houston.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer was untouchable, tossing seven scoreless innings, while Jordan Westburg had a strong outing, racking up four hits, including a homer and five RBIs.

The Astros limped through six feeble hits, their bats ice-cold all Sunday, desperately needing a spark to ignite the lineup. Baltimore's 12-0 final was a statement win.

That field invader might’ve been the only spark to come out of Houston on Sunday. The Astros (69-55) are one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela