VIDEO: Rogue Fan Storms Field During Astros and Orioles, Gets Whacked By Security

A fan, a tackle, and a beatdown by Baltimore.

A fan at the O's and Astros game Sunday ran on the field and got whacked by a member of security, which came after a long pursuit.

In the top of the eighth at Daikin Park, with the Baltimore Orioles already dismantling the Houston Astros 8-0, a rogue fan found his time to shine and ran on the field.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Jeremiah Jackson #82 of the Baltimore Orioles scores in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 17, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Jackson Holliday #7 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Colton Cowser #17 and Dylan Beavers #12 after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 17, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the guy was seen bolting from the right-field corner and zig-zagging all the way to the pitcher’s mound, maybe looking to help out the Astros’ bullpen. 

After a few slick dodges, the fan ate dirt in shallow center, tackled hard, cuffed, and marched out to a bizarre standing ovation. 

The crowd roared as one security guard hunted the runner down like a heat-seeking missile, and the rest of the security members piled on.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: (EDITOR'S NOTE:This image was taken with a Tilt Shift lens.) Jason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros pitches during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

For Baltimore, it was the cherry on top of their beatdown of Houston. 

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer was untouchable, tossing seven scoreless innings, while Jordan Westburg had a strong outing, racking up four hits, including a homer and five RBIs. 

The Astros limped through six feeble hits, their bats ice-cold all Sunday, desperately needing a spark to ignite the lineup. Baltimore's 12-0 final was a statement win.

That field invader might’ve been the only spark to come out of Houston on Sunday. The Astros (69-55) are one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

