VIDEO: Parachuter Gets Caught In Roof At French Rugby Match, Needs To Be Rescued

Fans at a rugby match in France expected to see some standard rugby action, but they got to see a rescue mission as well.

At the European Rugby Championship match in Toulouse, France, a parachuter was dropped into the stadium pregame for a little extra flare. Things got dicey quickly though, as the parachuter’s equipment got caught in the roofing at Le Stadium de Toulouse.

The man was reportedly a French soldier , and he dangled 50 feet above the ground for 40 minutes until local fire department personnel came to his rescue. Fortunately, the man was helped down safely and experienced no injuries. His pride may have been hurt a little bit, but that’s about it.

"Following the incident at le Stadium de Toulouse, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all involved at the stadium, both clubs and the emergency services for safely returning the parachutist to the ground," European Professional Club Rugby chairman Dominic McKay said in a statement on social media.