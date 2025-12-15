VIDEO: Mets' $765M Star Speaks Out on Pete Alonso's Shocking Bolt to Baltimore

It's been a confusing offseason for the not-so-Amazin' Mets.

The New York Mets roster was hit with a double whammy of departures. Franchise home run leader Pete Alonso had bolted Queens for Baltimore, signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles last week, a move that stunned the baseball world and left New York fans reeling.

Yet the Mets' $765 million superstar, Juan Soto, wasn't shocked.

The Compromised Roster

Soto was among the very first to hear the surprising news.

"Before the news came out, we already knew what was going to happen. Like I said, I always keep in contact with the team," said Soto, who caught up with the media during his offseason training.

"We got along well, Pete is a tremendous player, tremendous person, a person that cares about his team and wants the best for his team."

Those kind words highlight the mutual respect between the two sluggers.

Alonso and Soto formed a dangerous tandem in the 2025 Mets lineup, where Alonso, batting behind Soto, crushed 38 homers and drove in 126 runs while slashing .272/.347/.524, a massive bounce-back that made him one of the top free agents on the market.

But under President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, the Mets never even made an offer to their franchise home run leader, per The Athletic.

The Polar Bear's departure comes on the heels of another gut punch, closer Edwin Diaz opting out and signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diaz, the flamethrower known for his trumpet-blaring entrances, leaves a massive void in the bullpen, even after the Mets acquired Devin Williams earlier this offseason.

For Mets fans, this feels like a full-on teardown of the core.

Alonso wasn't just a power bat; he was the heart of the clubhouse and a homegrown star, so losing him without a fight is a stinging indictment of the team's direction.

The Mets still have Soto locked up long-term, Francisco Lindor at shortstop, and owner Steve Cohen's deep pockets.

But heading into 2026, the team looks seriously compromised. Without Alonso's right-handed thump, the lineup loses valued power to complement Soto.

Opposing pitchers already walked the superstar 127 times in 2025. Now? Expect Soto to be pitched around even more ruthlessly.

The Mets' collapse down the stretch in 2025 exposed cracks.

Stearns has preached improving pitching and defense, but letting two cornerstone players walk without compensation feels like a step backward.

The Mets did sign switch-hitter Jorge Polanco to play first base and DH, but the team's biggest need now shifts to the outfield after trading Brandon Nimmo.

Sure, there's still time to pivot. As of Monday (Dec. 15), Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker could plug the outfield holes.

The free-agent market is thinning fast, and the Mets haven't shown the aggression needed to fully replace what they've lost.

Baltimore, on the other hand, loads up.

Alonso joins a young core featuring Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jackson Holliday, instantly making the Orioles' lineup one of the most fearsome in the AL.

The O's have signaled they're done playing small ball. Back in Flushing, the outlook is grim. A lineup missing Alonso's pop and a bullpen without Diaz is a recipe for more frustration.

Soto's gracious comments aside, the Mets should act fast.

