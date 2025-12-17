VIDEO: Kyrie Irving Sends Karate-Kicking Humanoid Robot Flying During Surprise Mavs Visit

One small step for Mavs ... one giant fall for robots.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had a unique run-in with a humanoid robot this week, giving the human race a tiny sliver of hope in the impending robot apocalypse.

Defenders can’t stop him on the basketball court, and apparently, robots want no part of him either.

Dallas’ social team captured video of Mavs players coming face to interface with one of those Boston Dynamics-style contraptions. It’s the same type that has gone viral thanks to Patient Zero, appropriately named "Rizzbot." That clanker is a whole different story.

When the players met this robot, they were treated to a performance of high kicks and karate moves. As it turns out, a manic, fighting robot isn’t nearly as intimidating as it sounds.

The special guest bot, wearing a No. 20 Mavericks jersey, bizarrely challenged Irving to a fight. Even while rehabbing from last season’s ACL tear, Kyrie sent the robot back to its nuts and bolts with one hard shove that left the bot wobbling like its WiFi cut out, in a hilariously one-sided battle.

WATCH:

At this point, Irving may be the perfect teammate.

Not only is he apparently fit to save humanity as a Sarah Connor-type resistance leader, but he also surprised the rest of the roster with golf carts for Christmas.

As for the robot, the toy is rumored to cost between $100,000 and $150,000. Hopefully, none of that will come out of Irving's pocket.

Reactions to the Mavs’ unique day at the office were priceless.

"Robot spent five minutes with an NBA team and is flopping already," one fan said.

Kyrie Irving is the hero we need, not the one we deserve and possibly the first line of defense when the machines eventually decide they’ve had enough of us.

