VIDEO: LVMPD Officers Turn Their Radar Guns On F1 Cars At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 is taking over Las Vegas this weekend — whether that's good or bad depends on who you ask; I'm in the good camp but I don't have to deal with the traffic issues — and even the city's finest are getting in on the Las Vegas Grand Prix action.

The street circuit that F1 uses features public roads including the famous Las Vegas Strip. The brave men and women who typically patrol that area work for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and they were on hand for some of the on-track sessions.

During one of them, some officers turned their radar guns toward the track at the circuit's blistering final corner which takes cars onto the pit straight, and they were getting numbers the likes of which those radar guns have (hopefully) never seen before.

Look at these dudes trying to not seem too excited about using those radar guns on F1 cars. That would be awesome.

I love me a radar gun. If I had one I would just see how fast stuff was going all the time.

People, animals, cars, myself. I'd make bets with people about how fast they think they can run. It'd be great.

I'd get so much use out of a radar gun.

But I'm not a professional like the LVMPD folks. They're radar gun vets, and you've got to be to get a reading on these cars coming out of the corner because, as you can see, it is ridiculously fast.

That video does a decent job of showing you what it's like to see an F1 car in person. The speed and the way they're practically glued to the track at those speeds is hard to wrap your mind around.

That's an awesome video, and it's great to see F1 having some fun with the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe.