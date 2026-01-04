Colts’ Alec Pierce Shockingly Tossed From Monster Game Following Minor Ref Bump: REACTIONS

It started with a spark and ended with a whimper. Such was the story for the Colts and star wideout Alec Pierce, who enjoyed a breakout season that finished abruptly with a controversial ejection.

Against the Houston Texans in Week 18, Pierce was midway through a dominant performance in a surprisingly competitive season finale.

The soon-to-be free agent was eyeing his third receiving touchdown of the day when Texans DB Ja'Marcus Ingram knocked him out of bounds.

An irate Pierce began making his case to referee Jabir Walker, eventually making physical contact with the official.

Walker penalized Pierce and booted him from the game.

WATCH:

NFL fans quickly labeled the ejection an extremely soft call, a rotten cherry on top of Pierce's otherwise stellar year. Many observers described the contact as a borderline graze that certainly did not warrant an ejection.

"Dude, NFL officials just suck," one fan reacted on X.

Another responded, "Ref got his feelings hurt," a sentiment no Colts fan wants to hear during a one-score game in Houston.

Ultimately, Houston capped Indy's year with a 38-30 win.

After a blistering 8-2 start, the Colts authored the season's ultimate collapse by finishing with seven consecutive losses.

Despite the team's slide, Pierce remained an unexpected bright spot. He crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season on the back of his four catches for 132 yards and two scores against the Texans.

As the Colts look for a better campaign in 2026, many hope the NFL’s officiating crew can also find a way to stay out of the players' way.

