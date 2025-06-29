Video Of Bama QB Ty Simpson RIPPING 65 Yard TD Has Other SEC Teams Shook

Time to pencil Alabama into the CFP championship after watching Ty Simpson throw

Lord, forgive me, but I am once again getting way too hyped over an offseason throwing video.

We all remember Zach Wilson's pro day throw, or Anthony Richardson's 70-yard nuke, or even the footage of Joe Milton's limitless arm strength feats (all those guys turned out to be sick players, of course).

Now feast your eyes on this beauty from Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson.

I know he's wearing shorts and a T-shirt and is facing exactly zero pass rush, but good God, I am in love!

He's throwing from the opposite 33-yard line and drops it into a bucket!

Full disclosure, I'm a Gator fan, so Ty Simpson being awesome at football has no bearing on whether I will be enjoying the upcoming football season; Bama isn't even on Florida's schedule.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn't comment on how pure that throw looks.

I've watched it on a loop about a dozen times already, and I just can't get enough.

We don't even know if Simpson will be the starter in Tuscaloosa, though it is assumed he has the inside track according to all reports.

It's not like Bama is lacking in talent around the former five-star signal caller either, as the Tide have averaged a recruiting class ranking of second in the country over the past four cycles, so Simpson will have plenty of protection and weapons to throw the ball to in 2025 and beyond.

With head coach Kalen DeBoer hiring his former running mate at Washington, Ryan Grubb, as his offensive coordinator, Simpson could be the missing piece to bring Alabama back to dominance.

Bama fans are seemingly just as excited as I am about their presumptive starter's rocket arm.

I am probably (read: definitely) overreacting to a 10-second clip from a passing academy, but that just means I'm foaming at the mouth for the college football season to begin in earnest.

We only have to wait another nine weeks before real, meaningful college football is played, so hang in there, fellow pigskin fanatics.

Until then, I'm going to watch Ty Simpson throw a few hundred more times.