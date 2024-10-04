Victor Wembanyama On Caitlin Clark: 'Most Impressive I've Seen'

They say game recognizes game, and that couldn’t be more true in the case of Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark.

Wembanyama just finished up an incredible first season with the San Antonio Spurs, living up to the hype that followed him from France to the NBA. Despite being a mere 20-years-old , the Frenchman found a way to average more than 21 points per game, lead the league in blocks per game (3.6), earn Rookie of the Year, land on the NBA’s First-Team All-Defensive team, and finish second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Not a bad rookie campaign if I do say so myself!

I would say this was the best rookie season of anyone in the NBA or WNBA last year. But in doing so, I’d be doing a huge disservice to Clark.

The Indiana Fever guard set countless rookie and league records , drew WNBA record audiences to her games, and won her league’s Rookie of the Year award. For a league craving for a marketable superstar, the WNBA got more than its money’s worth out of Clark.

It’s Clark’s insane play that has earned her the respect of Wembanyama, more so than any other player in the WNBA. In a recent sit-down interview, he shared his thoughts about how Clark plays the game.

"When she was in college, the only college player that I was really in awe of the game, you know," Wembanyama said. "I'm saying men's and women's college basketball, she's probably the most impressive I've seen."

High praise from a highly talented player in his own right! It’s going to be fun watching these two dominate their respective leagues for the next decade.

What a great time to be a basketball fan.