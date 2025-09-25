Veteran NHL D-Man Erik Johnson Drops Comedic Sizzle Reel To Land NHL Job

There's a case to be made that this will work in his favor.

While the NHL preseason is underway, there are still some players on the proverbial beach hoping to get a call from a team. One of those players is veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, and he took matters into his own hands by putting together a sizzle reel of his highlights from the 2024-25 season.

And it is hilarious.

Johnson — who was selected first by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft — started last season with the Philadelphia Flyers, and ended it with the Colorado Avalanche. He had previously spent 13 seasons with the Avs and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022.

However, during his time with those two clubs, Johnson only appeared in 36 games and spent most of the year in the Flyers' press box.

So, his highlight reel? It was mostly him goofing around in the background of videos the Flyers put out as game day previews.

So funny.

I mean, I'd argue Johnson was putting in just as much work as some of his teammates. Sure, while they were trying to improve the Flyers' horrendous power play, he was coming up with bits and sourcing props.

That's work.

And while Johnson was goofing, I think that video might actually help him land another NHL deal. Why? Because if that doesn't scream "veteran and great lockerroom presence," I'm not sure what does.

I mean, Johnson won't be lighting up the scoresheet, but he's still a solid defender, and I'm sure plenty of teams would be into the idea of adding some depth to their blueline.

Maybe a younger team with some previously documented locker room issues (*cough*Vancouver*cough*) should get Johnson on the blower and put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

I mean, he still brings quite a lot to the table, including wigs and various sight gags.