Max Verstappen Admits He'll Need Some Luck To Pull Off Championship Comeback For The Ages

The four-time champ has been on a charge since the summer break

There are just four Grand Prix and two Sprint Races left in the 2025 Formula 1 season, and we've got three drivers vying for the World Drivers' Championship separated by just 36 points.

It is, in a word, "on."

McLaren's Lando Norris took over the championship lead after the last race weekend in Mexico, and leads his teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix and Sprint in São Paulo.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen has gone on a charge after the summer break, and is — against all odds given how the season started — very much in the championship picture.

However, he himself knows that he's going to need some serious luck on his side to make it happen.

"We probably need a little bit of luck on one round to create a bigger offset, but we're going to give it all," Verstappen said on Thursday, per Autosport. "And if that's going to be enough at the end of the year, I don't know, but there's also not much to lose. I mean, worst case we have P3, and best case you can win a championship."

I mean, not a bad position to be in with nothing to lose.

Verstappen is right that he'll need some luck, but he needed some luck to get into this position, and he got it.

A nightmare for Piastri in Baku.

A first lap collision between the McLarens in Singapore.

A disastrous Sprint Race in Austin, which saw the two McLarens out of the race before the field had gotten through the entire opening corner.

So he can get the bounces, and when they come, he'll need to capitalize.

Expect Verstappen to do that this weekend. Interlagos has historically been one of his best tracks, going all the way back to the earliest days of his Formula 1 career.