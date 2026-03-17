Venezuela Rallies Past Undefeated Italy, Trump Congratulates ‘51st State’ On WBC Victory

Venezuela rallied back to beat Italy, advancing to WBC final against the Americans.

The espresso machine has finally run out of steam.

Venezuela is headed to its first-ever World Baseball Classic final after a gritty 4-2 comeback win over Italy on Monday night at loanDepot Park.

The Italians entered the night with a perfect 5-0 record and dreams of a WBC Final miracle, but they couldn't survive a three-run Venezuelan ambush in the seventh inning.

President Donald Trump posted on Social Truth, congratulating Venezuela on their rally.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"

Italy played the part of the spoiler early. They jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Venezuela starter Keider Montero completely lost the plate.

Montero issued three straight walks to force in a run before Dante Nori grounded into a forceout to double the lead.

For a while, Italy’s small-ball approach and Aaron Nola’s steady pitching looked like enough to pull the upset.

Eugenio Suarez started the long climb back in the fourth with a solo blast to left, but the real damage waited until the seventh.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Ronald Acuña Jr. played the hero. He beat out a high-pressure infield single to tie the game at 2-2. Before the Italians could blink, Maikel Garcia ripped a go-ahead RBI single and Luis Arraez followed with another base hit to make it 4-2.

The bullpen did the rest.

After Montero’s early exit, six Venezuelan relievers combined for 7.2 innings of scoreless, five-hit baseball. Angel Zerpa earned the win after escaping a bases-loaded nightmare in the sixth by striking out Sam Antonacci. Daniel Palencia slammed the door in the ninth to seal the historic victory.

Now comes the main event. Venezuela moves on to Tuesday night’s championship game to face Team USA. It is the matchup everyone in Miami wanted.

The bats are hot, the flags are out, and Venezuela is one win away from its first world title.

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