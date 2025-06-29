Vegas, Toronto Reportedly Working On Sign-And-Trade Deal For Mitch Marner

One of the biggest names on the upcoming NHL free agent market may not even hit the open market, according to new reports about the future of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving said earlier this week that, barring any kind of significant change in the situation, Marner was set to hit the market.

However, it seems like something may have changed, because it's being reported that the Leafs are trying to work a sign-and-trade that would ultimately lead to Marner joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported this development on Saturday evening.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch is reporting that the Leafs are asking for Nicholas Roy and Nicolas Hague (basically they want as many Nicolas-es-es as possible).

The Golden Knights are notoriously aggressive in free agency and are not scared of spending money. They've also been a good landing spot for players who, while great, needed a change of scenery. Think Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.

Marner would be in a similar situation and could thrive in Vegas with high-end talent around him, and in a market that, despite high expectations of the team, isn't the pressure cooker that Toronto is.

Vegas Has Some Things To Gain From Sign-And-Trade

But why would Vegas want to go this route when they could sit back and wait to sign Marner on Tuesday and not have to lose any players?

Well, for one, trading some players would help clear some cap space to accommodate Marner. According to Puckpedia, Vegas has $5.615 million in cap space, which would not be enough to sign Marner unless he took a 50% pay cut, which he won't.

If they agree to the deal, Garrioch is reporting, Hague is an unsigned restricted free agent (and therefore wouldn't clear cap space if they move him), and Roy would only clear $3 million in cap space. This would all mean that Vegas would probably have to make some moves to get this all to work, assuming they're willing to give Marner at least $10.893 million per year he made on his previous deal.

However, this sign-and-trade deal could help Vegas sign Marner at a lower AAV (average annual value) to help navigate their cap crunch. Players signing extensions are allowed to sign eight-year deals, while free agents are only allowed to sign up to seven-year deals. Since the total amount of money the player makes on the deal would be spread over more years on an 8-year deal, that would mean he carries a lower cap hit, and that's something Vegas would be all about since they're in a slight crunch.

It's worth noting that Marner also has a no-movement clause, but I'm sure he'd waive that to get an extra year on his contract and to go to Vegas.

We'll see how it pans out, but I don't think we should be surprised to hear that Vegas might be taking home run swings at free agents, even before they get a chance to become free agents.