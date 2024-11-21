Vegas’ Ilya Samsonov, Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark Have A Score To Settle On Thursday Night

The Vegas Golden Knights are going to be in Ottawa on Thursday to face the Senators and there will be some bad blood on display.

Not between the teams, however, it's between the goalies — Vegas' Ilya Samsonov and Ottawa's Linus Ullmark — and it dates back to last season when both of them played for completely different teams.

Last spring, Ullmark was with the Boston Bruins while Samsonov was backstopping the Toronto Maple Leafs when the two teams met in the opening round of the playoffs. Samsonov battled injuries but was in the net when the Bruins clinched the series with an overtime win in Game 7.

Then, according to Daily Faceoff, over the summer while Ullmark was still a Bruin, he appeared on a podcast in which he voiced his surprise that the Leafs had gone with Samsonov over fellow goalie Joseph Woll during the series.

"I was surprised that they kept Samsonov for that many games against us in the playoffs because every time we played the Leafs and (Woll) was in net, it felt more like a challenge," Ullmark told the Leafs Morning Take.

Samsonov, to the surprise of no one, didn't appreciate this even after both goalies found new teams over the offseason.

He called out Ullmark on an Instagram post naming the former Vezina Trophy winner as the No. 10 goalie in the NHL.

Notice he even called out November 21?

And Samsonov is fired up. On Wednesday night, the Golden Knights played the Leafs, his former team. However, Adin Hill got the nod in what ended up being a 3-0 loss to Toronto.

However, Samsonov wasn't too upset about not starting in net against his old team.

"No, no, no," Samsonov said. "Tomorrow. Against Ullmark. My guy."

I don't know how this rivalry will manifest itself considering the two will be spending most of the game about 180 feet away from each other, but anytime they cross paths en route to the benches, maybe keep an eye on them.