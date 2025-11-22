Vanderbilt's Mascot Narrowly Avoids Disaster After Crashing Out On ATV

We almost witnessed a serious injury at the Vanderbilt Commodores stadium, and the game hadn’t even started yet.

Vanderbilt will take on the Kentucky Wildcats today in an SEC matchup. About a month ago, the Commodores were the hottest thing in the college football world, starting off 5-0.

But since then, they’ve cooled off ever so slightly, going 2-2 in their last four and just squeaking by a dysfunctional Auburn team last week in their last game.

That shift — from being on top of the world to being kinda meh — is evidently affecting Vanderbilt’s mascot too.

Mr. Commodore was doing his best to get the crowd hyped up by doing some tricks on an ATV. But instead of showing up and showing out, he teetered over and wiped out.

It was nearly disastrous.

Is that an omen, or just a mascot mishap?

We almost had to call an ambulance for that poor guy - and it all happened in front of millions of college football fans.

A win against the Wildcats will certainly help Vanderbilt feel confident ahead of next week’s rivalry matchup against Tennessee (which should be a banger of a game). But after wavering in recent weeks, the Commodores are going to need all of their focus and ability at the ready to beat the tricky Wildcats.

More focus and ability than what Mr. Commodore displayed behind the wheel.