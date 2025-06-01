Vanderbilt Sets Wrong Kind Of College Baseball History After Rally Against Wright State Falls Short

If you watched Vanderbilt play Wright State in the College Baseball Regionals on Sunday, you witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.

Wright State defeated the Commodores 5-3 in Nashville. Despite being the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team field and hosting the regional stage, Vandy lost its second game of the regional, forcing an elimination game against the Raiders. ( Vanderbilt lost to Louisville on Saturday ).

With the loss, the Commodores now hold the distinction of becoming the only No. 1 overall seed to not make the regional final.

Wright State jumped out to a 4-0 inning in the opening frame, which gave sophomore starting pitcher Griffen Page a lot of confidence to wheel and deal. Despite never having pitched into the seventh inning in his collegiate career and coming into the game with an ERA just below 9.00, he held the Commodores to one hit and one run, a solo shot from freshman third baseman Brodie Johnston.

The Commodores scored three runs in the eight thanks to a two-run single by Mike Mancini and a ground-rule double by Rustan Rigdon. Team star RJ Austin had a chance to tie the game with two outs, but he flew out to left field and finished the day 0-5 at the plate.

"I’m at a loss for words really. We work our tails off and to go out there and perform like its special. Just glad we got it done," Page said after the win.

Page said that this win proves the Raiders are not to be overlooked.

"Biggest game I’ve ever pitched in, and I showed up. I just tried to get guys out one out at a time. We’re tough… We can compete with anybody any given day," Page said.

With the win, Wright State moved to 5-0 in elimination games, and they will face at least two more if they want to advance to the Super Regional round. The Cardinals haven’t lost in the regional, and will need to be beaten twice.

The two teams will face off Sunday night at 8 p.m.