Vanderbilt QB Issues Completely Unnecessary Apology After Beating Alabama

Diego Pavia issued a wildly unnecessary apology after upsetting Alabama.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 40-35 upset win at home against the Crimson Tide, and it's easily one of the biggest upsets in college football in a very long time.

It's also easily the most important win for Vanderbilt in its program history, and it happened due to Pavia's arm and legs.

He played out of his mind and was a little fired up after shocking the world. He shouted "Vandy, we're f*cking turnt!" as the moment washed over him.

Diego Pavia apologizes for cussing.

Pavia took to X Sunday afternoon to say he's "sorry for cussing" in the immediate aftermath of earning the biggest win of his life.

Of all the unnecessary apologies we've seen on the internet, this one is right near the top of the list. Apologizing for dropping an f-bomb after sending shockwaves through the college football world?

Not necessary even a little bit. In fact, I'd argue the authenticity and raw emotion we saw out of Pavia when he dropped that f-bomb represents everything we love about college football.

The man was on an emotional roller coaster and hit the viewers with a strong f-bomb. If that offends you, then that's your problem.

Lean into the chaos. Embrace the carnage. We wouldn't want it any other way, and Diego Pavia definitely doesn't have anything to apologize for. He's forever a Vandy legend. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.