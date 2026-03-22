UTSA's Ridiculously Fast Kicker Stuns At Pro Day, Makes A Joke Out Of Old Narrative

Unless you're among the 1% of college football sickos out there or a member of the tight-knit UTSA Roadrunner fanbase, this is likely the first time you've read the name Jaffer Murphy, but it certainly will not be the last.

Murphy transferred to UTSA from Lake Erie College and served as the Roadrunners' kickoff specialist this past season after also playing soccer at the collegiate level. He didn't attempt a single field goal for UTSA, but made his lone extra-point attempt on the season.

Those accolades aren't going to get you on the radar of any NFL team, but the Pro Day performance Murphy put together has everyone talking.

Murphy made 12 of the 13 field goals he attempted and even drilled an attempt from 70 yards, which is two yards further than the longest field goal ever made in NFL history. Kicking against air and kicking in a game are two very different circumstances, but having the leg to make a field goal from 70 yards is special.

Murphy didn't just show off his range, either, he decided to take part in the athletic testing portion of the program's Pro Day and ran a 4.50 40-yard dash. A 40-yard dash time of 4.50 is the type of speed you see out of safeties and cornerbacks at the NFL combine, not a kickoff specialist.

Going 12 for 13 in field goal attempts and showing off ridiculous speed is unlikely to get Murphy drafted, but his Pro Day performance undoubtedly has his name on the radar of teams around the NFL that may want to give him a shot as an undrafted free agent.

Having a player on your roster who has the ability to make a field goal from 70 yards certainly sounds better than not having one.

Forget the old narrative that kickers aren't athletes; Jaffer Murphy just ended that nonsense.