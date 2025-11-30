UTEP Coach Loses His Mind During Postgame Handshake After Delaware Kicks Pointless Late Field Goal

Delaware handled UTEP with ease to wrap up its regular season on Saturday night to the tune of 61-31, and while 30-point blowouts typically don't consist of much drama, this contest certainly did.

To set the scene, Delaware led 41-31 to begin the fourth quarter, then slammed the door shut by scoring 14 unanswered points. With just over two minutes left in the contest, Delaware opted to kick a field goal to extend the lead to 58-31, and then repeated the process with 43 seconds remaining, drilling a 45-yard field goal.

Most would see Delaware kicking a field goal with under a minute left in a blowout as insult to injury — and UTEP head coach Scotty Walden certainly had that opinion.

The 36-year-old delivered one of the shortest midfield handshakes ever seen in college football while giving Delaware head coach Ryan Carty a piece of his mind, both on the field and later during his postgame press conference.

It goes without saying Walden was already on edge after watching his team cap off a 2-10 campaign with a 30-point loss to the Blue Hens, but Delaware's last-minute field goal throwing salt in the Miners' wound gives justification for some harsh words directed at Carty.

To say Walden is a fiery guy would be a major understatement.

After a successful stint at Austin Peay and taking the UTEP job ahead of the 2024 season, he introduced himself to the fanbase by going all out with full-body paint and taunting visiting Louisiana Tech basketball players at a Miners basketball game.