Utah's Dylan Guenther Has The Clutch Gene On A Historic Level

Utah Hockey Club has been a team of statistical anomalies this season.

Earlier this season, hockey fans were perplexed by how the team's goaltending stats were working out and then there was some head-scratching as the team's inaugural season has seen them struggle at home — despite a pretty great home environment — all while posting a winning record on the road.

Well, the latest oddity with the team is one they'll like to see, and that's forward Dylan Guenther and his history-making clutch play this week.

Guenther has been one of the standout performers for Utah this season and is currently fourth on the team in points behind only Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley, and points leader/captain, Clayton Keller, but they were probably most happy to have this week since Guenther was responsible for two massive game-winning goals that have helped pull the team to within 6 points of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Guenther was in his first game back from injury on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, and his presence was a big deal. He scored a goal in the third period to tie the game in overtime and then called game in overtime with one second on the clock.

Alright, not bad, not bad. Thanks for letting my Flyers have a loser point.

But Guenther wasn't done.

He found the back of the net again — once again in the final minute of overtime — to seal the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets just a few days later.

According to The Hockey News, that made Guenther just the second player ever to score back-to-back game-winners in the final minute of OT.

Pretty cool, but by now, Guenther is used to making history. After all, he is the guy who scored the very first goal in Utah Hockey Club history.